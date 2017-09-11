64.1% of Latvian main highways are in good and excellent condition – LVC state road manager

After the road repairs in 2018, 64.1 percent of Latvia’s main highways are in good and excellent condition, 10.3 percent are in a satisfactory condition, and 25.6 percent are in a poor technical conditions, Latvijas Valsts Celi (LVC) state road manager, reported LETA.

In respect to regional roads, 34.6% of asphalt roads are in good and excellent condition, 22.6% are in satisfactory condition and 42.8% are in poor condition. Also, 6.6% of gravel roads are in good condition, 47.8%t are in satisfactory condition and 45.6% are in poor condition.





In order to conduct the necessary maintenance works, every year EUR 636 mln are necessary. For more than 25 year the maintenance is conducted in a situation where financing is insufficient, therefore there is a deficit of works that have not been done in due time worth EUR 4 bn.





In the 2014-2020 EU planning period, co-financing from the Cohesion Fund for state roads was EUR 256.9 mln, while co-financing from the European Regional Development Fund was EUR 277 mln.