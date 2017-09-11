Estonia, Latvia would get access to Rail Baltica in Lithuania via exchange – Lithuanian minister

Lithuanian Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis has once again reiterated that Lithuania will not hand over the management of the infrastructure of the European standard gauge railway Rail Baltica to any other state after the railway line, set to link the three Baltic states and Poland, is completed. But, he added, clear rules must be created for carriers from all three Baltic states to have equal rights to use this railway, informed LETA/BNS.

"We discussed the infrastructure management issue and we need clear rules on how this railway capacity will be distributed for the Latvians and Estonians to have the same rights as the Lithuanians as they are concerned that the Lithuanians might block the road to the north. (…) Naturally, we really cannot hand over the railway's management to another country but we are ready to agree on any transparent mechanism," Masiulis told LETA/BNs.





According to Masiulis, the Latvians and Estonians might agree on the Rail Baltica to be operated by one company but they are concerned that the Lithuanians might block their shipments and allegedly this is the reason why Lithuania is not building Rail Baltic to the north from Kaunas.

„But we are the most advanced and with our action, we try to prove that there's no bad will in here," Masiulis said.





Speaking on a possible model of distribution of the railway's capacity, the Lithuanian transport minister said it could come in the form of an exchange or e-auctions.





"For example, in the area of energy, there's a single gas pipeline but the Estonians are free to reserve capacity and gas is reaching Estonia. There's a computerized exchange system, and we can do the same here to avoid any risks. We can also hold e-auctions, there might be a railway exchange that would show who and when has the priority to go," Masiulis explained.





"Legally, we cannot hand over the railway's management, we will not agree for other countries to come as it's an issue of national security," he added.