Baltic, EU – Baltic States, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 18.02.2019, 09:10
Estonia, Latvia would get access to Rail Baltica in Lithuania via exchange – Lithuanian minister
"We discussed the infrastructure management issue and
we need clear rules on how this railway capacity will be distributed for the
Latvians and Estonians to have the same rights as the Lithuanians as they are
concerned that the Lithuanians might block the road to the north. (…)
Naturally, we really cannot hand over the railway's management to another country
but we are ready to agree on any transparent mechanism," Masiulis told LETA/BNs.
According to Masiulis, the Latvians and Estonians might
agree on the Rail Baltica to be operated by one company but they are concerned
that the Lithuanians might block their shipments and allegedly this is the
reason why Lithuania is not building Rail Baltic to the north from Kaunas.
„But we are the most advanced and with our action, we try to
prove that there's no bad will in here," Masiulis said.
Speaking on a possible model of distribution of the
railway's capacity, the Lithuanian transport minister said it could come in the
form of an exchange or e-auctions.
"For example, in the area of energy, there's a single
gas pipeline but the Estonians are free to reserve capacity and gas is reaching
Estonia. There's a computerized exchange system, and we can do the same here to
avoid any risks. We can also hold e-auctions, there might be a railway exchange
that would show who and when has the priority to go," Masiulis explained.
"Legally, we cannot hand over the railway's management,
we will not agree for other countries to come as it's an issue of national
security," he added.
- 16.02.2019 Латвия и Беларусь примут ЧМ по хоккею в 2021 году
- 15.02.2019 Number of foreign visitors hosted at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments has grown by 8.2%
- 15.02.2019 Bank of Lithuania position on virtual assets and initial coin offering reflects changing market realities
- 15.02.2019 Rail freight between Belarus and Latvia grows 29.2% last year
- 15.02.2019 Zilinskis ir Co to build transformer station in Lithuania's Alytus for EUR 21.6 mln
- 15.02.2019 Bite Latvija will not suspend its partnership with Huawei
- 15.02.2019 Talgo to appeal Pasazieru Vilciens’ decision to buy trains from Skoda Vagonka
- 15.02.2019 Pasazieru Vilciens decides to buy trains from Skoda Vagonka after reassessing bids
- 15.02.2019 Industrial production down by 0.9% in euro area
- 15.02.2019 Крупнейший литовский автоперевозчик пробует сжиженный газ