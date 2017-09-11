Estonian Road Administration to open Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road Friday

The Estonian Road Administration at 11 a.m. on Friday morning is to open an ice road that connects the northwestern regional capital of Haapsalu and the Noarootsi peninsula, which will be the first ice road of this year, informed LETA/BNS.

Vehicles with an actual mass of up to 2.5 tons will be permitted to drive on the Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road, spokespeople for the Road Administration told on Thursday.





The ice road begins off Vasikaholmi Beach in Haapsalu and terminates near the jetty in Noarootsi's Osterby Harbor, at the end of the Nommkula-Aulepa-Osterby road. The length of the ice road is four kilometers. The ice road will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will be maintained by Paralepa Sadam OU.





Depending on weather conditions, there may be emergency shutdowns of the road. The current state of the ice roads can be viewed from the Tark Tee (Smart Road) portal, which is updated in the event of new information. Drivers should strictly adhere to the signs on the route and the procedure for moving on an ice road.