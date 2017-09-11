Estonia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 14.02.2019, 21:06
Estonian Road Administration to open Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road Friday
Vehicles with an actual mass of up to 2.5 tons will be permitted to drive on the Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road, spokespeople for the Road Administration told on Thursday.
The ice road begins off Vasikaholmi Beach in Haapsalu and terminates near the jetty in Noarootsi's Osterby Harbor, at the end of the Nommkula-Aulepa-Osterby road. The length of the ice road is four kilometers. The ice road will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will be maintained by Paralepa Sadam OU.
Depending on weather conditions, there may be emergency shutdowns of the road. The current state of the ice roads can be viewed from the Tark Tee (Smart Road) portal, which is updated in the event of new information. Drivers should strictly adhere to the signs on the route and the procedure for moving on an ice road.
- 14.02.2019 Estonian financial authority warns against Golden Circle Capital
- 14.02.2019 Финляндия, Эстония и Латвия подписали договор о создании регионального газового рынка
- 14.02.2019 Знакомый Путина хочет лишить страны Балтии российских грузов
- 14.02.2019 Министр сообщений: жалобы на нехватку денег для ремонта улиц - отговорки Рижской думы
- 14.02.2019 "Динамо" организует бесплатный автобусный маршрут из центра Риги
- 14.02.2019 Rail freight in Latvia up 3.6% in January
- 14.02.2019 Estonia: Elron's passenger numbers up 3% on year in January
- 13.02.2019 Estonia's current account ran EUR 13 mln deficit in December
- 13.02.2019 New Freeport of Riga Development Programme Provides for Expanded Port Operations
- 13.02.2019 Новая программа развития Рижского свободного порта предусматривает расширение его деятельности