airBaltic and Ryanair cancel Wednesday flights between Riga and Belgium
The cancelled flights include airBaltic flights from Riga to Brussels that were scheduled to depart at 7:20 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. from Riga and arrive in Brussels at 1 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. respectively. Ryanair has cancelled its flight from Brussels Charleroi Airport that was scheduled to arrive in Riga at 8:45 p.m. and the Riga-Brussels flight scheduled for 9:10 p.m.
Flights to and from Belgium on Wednesday have been cancelled due to a national strike which threatens to bring the country to a standstill. With air traffic controllers also taking part in the strike, Belgium's Skeyes air traffic control agency said it was "forced to prohibit" national air traffic between 10 p.m. Tuesday until the same time the following Wednesday, a statement said.
No aircraft flying below 8,000 meters altitude - the area controlled by Skeyes - will be allowed to fly over the country, Dominique Dehaene, the company's spokesman said.
Government, military and emergency flights will be allowed, he added.
