Operail extends powers of management board members by 3 yrs

The supervisory board of the Estonian state-owned rail cargo operator Operail has decided to extend the mandates of members of the management board Raul Toomsalu and Paul Lukka by three years, informed LETA/BNS.

"An decrease in Russian transit has made Operail aim towards new business directions and the traditional railway company is on its way to becoming a customer-centered service enterprise. Our staff, headed by Raul Toomsalu and Paul Lukka, has done a very good job and I am glad that [the two] will continue leading Operail in a profitable direction," said Kuldar Leis, chairman of the company's supervisory board.





Before being appointed as chairman of the management board of Operail in February 2016, Raul Toomsalu worked as a technology consultant for different manufacturing companies operating in Russia, and before that, headed the Rusmolko dairy farm in Russia and the Trigon Agri agricultural group in Russia and Ukraine.





In 2004-2008 he headed SEB Leasing in Russia and later SEB Group's business banking unit in Russia.





Member of the management board and CFO of Operail Paul Lukka has been working in the company since Feb. 1, 2013. Before that, Lukka was head of wealth management at Mandatum Life. In 2005-2007, Lukka worked as an analyst at Danske Capital Finland.





Operail is an Estonian state-owned railway company whose main lines of business are freight transport, rolling stock rental, and rolling stock maintenance and modernization. The company employs 690 people.





Based on preliminary data, Operail's net profit in 2018 totaled 10 mln euros.