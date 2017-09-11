Cargo, Estonia, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 06.02.2019, 09:10
Operail extends powers of management board members by 3 yrs
"An decrease in Russian transit has made Operail aim
towards new business directions and the traditional railway company is on its
way to becoming a customer-centered service enterprise. Our staff, headed by Raul Toomsalu and Paul Lukka, has done a very good job and I am glad that [the two]
will continue leading Operail in
a profitable direction," said Kuldar
Leis, chairman of the company's supervisory board.
Before being appointed as chairman of the management
board of Operail in February 2016, Raul Toomsalu worked as a technology
consultant for different manufacturing companies operating in Russia, and
before that, headed the Rusmolko dairy
farm in Russia and the Trigon Agri
agricultural group in Russia and Ukraine.
In 2004-2008 he headed SEB Leasing in Russia and later SEB
Group's business banking unit in Russia.
Member of the management board and CFO of Operail Paul Lukka has been working in
the company since Feb. 1, 2013. Before that, Lukka was head of wealth
management at Mandatum Life. In
2005-2007, Lukka worked as an analyst at Danske Capital Finland.
Operail is an
Estonian state-owned railway company whose main lines of business are freight
transport, rolling stock rental, and rolling stock maintenance and
modernization. The company employs 690 people.
Based on preliminary data, Operail's net profit in 2018 totaled 10 mln euros.
