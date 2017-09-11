Analytics, Cargo, Latvia, Port, Transport
Liepaja port expects turnover in 2019 to be similar as in 2018
Last year Liepaja port companies reloaded 7.54 mln tons,
which is by 14.4% more than in 2017.
"This year Liepaja port plans a similar cargo turnover
as in 2018 and it is based on the forecasts of the port’s stevedores and the
signed agreements with cargo owners. It is also important to continue
implementation of the investments program and development projects," he
said.
As reported, the port of Liepaja in southwestern Latvia
handled 7.54 mln tons of cargo last year, which was a 14.4% increase against
the previous year.
Liepaja Bulk Terminal
was the leading stevedore at Liepaja Freeport, having handled 2.32 mln tons,
followed by Ekers Stividors with
2.083 mln tons, and Terrabalt with
1.003 mln tons.
The leading stevedore at Karosta canap was Cemex Terminals with 612,342 tons, DG Terminals with 273,455 tons, and Baltic Transhipment Center with 176,290
tons. In the Winter Port, the leading stevedores were Mols L with 215,424 tons, Metsa
Forest Latvia with 147,204 tons and Duna
with 131,306 tons.
Last year Liepaja port served 1,599 ships, which is by 155
ships more than in 2017.
Liepaja is the third largest port in Latvia by cargo
turnover.
