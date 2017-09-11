Analytics, Baltic, Transport

Fuel prices fall in Baltic capitals

BC, Riga, 14.01.2019.Print version
Fuel prices this week have dropped in all three Baltic capitals, LETA has found out.

The most expensive 95-octane fuel is in Tallinn, followed by Riga and Vilnius. Meanwhile, the most expensive diesel fuel is in Tallinn, while the lowest - in Vilnius.


The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Riga reached EUR 1.194 per liter this week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.194 per liter.


The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Tallinn reached EUR 1.179 per liter this week, while the price of diesel fuel, EUR 1.209 per liter.


The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Vilnius reached EUR 1.049 per liter this week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.049 per liter.




