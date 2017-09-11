Transport
Climate change impact on the Rail Baltica railway to be assessed
On November 14 the RB Rail AS hosted a meeting with the
institutions involved in the project and research company to discuss the
initial findings, to identify the critical environment elements at different
railway sections and to review the first risk mitigation strategies. The main
objective of the final study is to be prepared for upcoming climate changes
during the whole lifecycle of the project.
Assessing climate
change impact is a part of the Consolidated Preliminary Technical Design
activity for the entire railway line. As part of the consolidation, the
vulnerability to climate change is being assessed, including proposal
identification of necessary long-term adaptation measures (technical,
technological or operational), arising from, for example, increased
temperature, extreme precipitation, and increased risk of flooding. Design guidelines
for how to deal with climate change in the design phase and which adaptation
measures to implement will be developed to be incorporated in the railway
design phase.
Adaptation for
climate change is attainable by choosing the right materials for each structure
in each specific place, if there is significant hazard potential during
lifecycle of the Rail Baltica railway. By choosing the right materials, risks
that can change the estimated 100-year design life of the project can be
reduced along with the overall maintenance costs.
Moreover, the study
will identify the most vulnerable parts of the railway infrastructure and
propose relevant adaptation measures. It is expected to obtain sustainable
solutions on how railway's influence on the environment can be mitigated.
The study is being
performed by the Estonian environmental management and spatial planning
consultancy company Hendrikson & Ko
in cooperation with SIA Vides Eksperti
and DGE Baltic Soil and Environment.
The general work packages of the study include an analysis of available climate
projections, relevant studies and strategies, risk identification and
assessment along with vulnerability assessment, and adaptation option
development and assessment. The study completion is expected in January 2019.
