Estonian builder Bauest to reconstruct Skulte terminal in Latvia for 2.7 mln euros

Estonian construction company Bauest OU is to build a warehouse and reconstruct 230 meters of berth for 2.7 mln euros in Skulte terminal, Latvia, informs LETA/BNS.

In order to finance the construction, Skulte terminal took a long-term loan from SEB. The Latvian Ministry of Agriculture will support the project with the help of European Union funds.


Skulte terminal is the largest Latvian small-craft harbor in terms of inventory turnover, which totaled 807,200 tons in the first ten months of 2018, exceeding that of the same period in 2017 by 11.1%.


Toomas Toompuu, chairman of the board of Bauest OU, told that in Estonia, works are ongoing in Munalaid harbor, where 28 new berths will be added. Construction in Narva-Joesuu harbor is also being concluded.


Next year, Bauest will start or continue the construction, expansion and reconstruction works in Skulte terminal and Naissare, Alliklepa and Triigi harbors.

 




