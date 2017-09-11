Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Transport
Estonian builder Bauest to reconstruct Skulte terminal in Latvia for 2.7 mln euros
In order to finance the construction, Skulte terminal took a long-term
loan from SEB. The Latvian Ministry of Agriculture will support the project
with the help of European Union funds.
Skulte terminal is the largest Latvian small-craft harbor in terms of
inventory turnover, which totaled 807,200 tons in the first ten months of 2018,
exceeding that of the same period in 2017 by 11.1%.
Toomas
Toompuu, chairman of the board of Bauest
OU, told that in Estonia, works are ongoing in Munalaid harbor, where 28
new berths will be added. Construction in Narva-Joesuu harbor is also being
concluded.
Next year, Bauest will start or
continue the construction, expansion and reconstruction works in Skulte
terminal and Naissare, Alliklepa and Triigi harbors.
