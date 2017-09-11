Cargo, Latvia, Port, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.11.2018, 13:08
Riga port raises cargo turnover 6.5% in 2018; number of ship passengers rise 5.6%
Bulk cargo,
which dominated the port’s cargo structure in the first ten months of 2018,
rose 10.5% year-on-year to 19.305 mln tons. Handling of general cargo increased
23.6% to 7.134 mln tons and reloading of liquid cargo was down 28.5% to 3.478 mln
tons.
According
to the port’s information, coal accounted for 38.5% (35% in 2017 and 35.9% in
2016) of all cargo reloaded in the first ten months of this year. Handling of
coal quickened 14.6% year-on-year to 11.509 mln tons in January-October 2018.
Container
cargo made up 12.9%, oil products 11.5%, timber 11.1% and chemical cargo 6% of
all cargo reloaded in the first ten months of this year. Reloading of oil
products at the port fell 28.1% year-on-year to 3.445 mln tons in the first ten
months of this year.
In October,
the port reloaded 3.209 mln tons of cargo, which included 2.05 mln tons of bulk
cargo, 776,700 tons of general cargo and 382,200 tons of liquid cargo.
In the
first ten months of 2017, the Freeport of Riga reloaded 28.103 mln tons of
cargo.
The port of
Riga received 761,465 ship passengers in the first ten months of 2018, which
was a 5.6% increase against the same period in 2017.
Of the ship
passengers handled by the port in the first ten months of this year, 74,785
were cruise ship passengers, down 13% year-on-year.
As
reported, Estonian ferry operator Tallink
has two ferries – the Isabelle and
the Romantika – running on the
Riga-Stockholm route.
In 2017,
the number of ship passengers in the port of Riga grew 42.8% year-on-year to
830,380. In January-June 2017, the port received 364,199 passengers.
Riga is the
largest Latvian port by freight and passengers.
