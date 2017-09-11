Airport, Investments, Lithuania, Transport
Kaunas Airport plans new infrastructure for aircraft repair operations
Kaunas
Airport plans to expand its MRO area, which would allow building new
hangars in the northern part of the airport.
The
infrastructure development plans are unveiled in an environmental impact
assessment report carried out for the construction company Kauno Tiltai (Kaunas Bridges)
by Sweco Lietuva
and published in late October.
The airport
intends to set up the infrastructure for three new MRO hangars next to the
existing ones. The plans call for building a new taxiway by extending the
northern apron and a new access road for service vehicles.
Marius Zelenius, head of communications at Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports), the operator of
Lithuania's three international airports, said Kaunas Airport's investments in
the northern apron will reach 2 mln to 3 mln euros, but the project is expected
to help attract more money from privately-owned businesses.
New
operations in the area are expected to bring some 20 mln to 30 mln euros in
greenfield investments and create at least 300 to 500 jobs for highly
skilled professionals.
The project
is currently in the designing phase with construction planned to begin in the
first half of next year.
