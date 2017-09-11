Kaunas Airport plans new infrastructure for aircraft repair operations

Kaunas Airport plans to set up new infrastructure for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations, with the expansion project expected to help attract tens of mlns of euros in business investments, informs LETA/BNS/Verslo Zinios.

Kaunas Airport plans to expand its MRO area, which would allow building new hangars in the northern part of the airport.





The infrastructure development plans are unveiled in an environmental impact assessment report carried out for the construction company Kauno Tiltai (Kaunas Bridges) by Sweco Lietuva and published in late October.





The airport intends to set up the infrastructure for three new MRO hangars next to the existing ones. The plans call for building a new taxiway by extending the northern apron and a new access road for service vehicles.





Marius Zelenius, head of communications at Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports), the operator of Lithuania's three international airports, said Kaunas Airport's investments in the northern apron will reach 2 mln to 3 mln euros, but the project is expected to help attract more money from privately-owned businesses.





New operations in the area are expected to bring some 20 mln to 30 mln euros in greenfield investments and create at least 300 to 500 jobs for highly skilled professionals.





The project is currently in the designing phase with construction planned to begin in the first half of next year.



