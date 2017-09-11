Car market, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Transport
First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia down 0.5% in ten months 2018
BC, Riga, 06.11.2018.Print version
The first-time registration of passenger cars dropped 0.5% year-on-year in the first ten months of 2018 as 56,819 cars were registered for the first time in Latvia during that period, informs LETA referring to the information from the Latvian Road Traffic Safety Directorate (CSDD).
The vehicles registered for the first time in Latvia in the first ten
months of this year also include 7,857 trucks, up 9.6% against the same period
a year ago, 293 buses, down 7.3%, as well as 2,903 motorcycles and trikes, up
18.7%.
The list of vehicles registered for the first time in January-October
2018 also includes 1,599 scooters, down 10%, 131 quadbikes, down 19.6%, and
6,695 trailers and semi-trailers which is a growth by 19% year-on-year.
A total of 76,297 vehicles were registered in Latvia in the first ten
months of 2018, which is a rise by 2.2% against the same period in 2017.
In 2017, first-time registration of passenger cars fell 12.3%
year-on-year to 68,081 vehicles.
