Estonia's new car sales down 15.1% on year in October

In total 1,724 new passenger cars were sold in Estonia in October, 15.1% less than during the same month in 2017, Estonian car dealers and service companies association AMTEL said LETA/BNS.

The association said the decrease was to be expected as many sellers already registered their vehicles in August. A new method for measuring fuel consumption was implemented in the European Union and with that, quotas were established on the number of vehicles that are measured according to the old method and can be sold later than Sept. 1. For that reason, the majority of car sales companies took it upon themselves to register the cars exceeding the quota, thus pre-selling them.





In October, medium SUVs and smaller medium cars were the most popular classes, accounting for 24 % of the total number of cars sold. Third in popularity were small SUVs. The number of new electric cars sold was three and of hybrid cars 115. A total of seven new gas (LPG and CNG) powered vehicles were sold.





The most popular brands in October were Skoda with 262 cars sold, followed by Toyota with 252 and Renault with 147 units. The most popular models were Skoda Octavia with 93 units, Toyota RAV4 with 79 and Skoda Superb with 67 units.





Sales of new utility vehicles decreased 10.5% year over year to 479 units. The most popular car makers in the utility vehicle segment were Renault with 101 vehicles sold, followed by Citroen with 74 and Toyota with 54 units. The truck segment was topped by Scania with 34 vehicles sold.





In the ten months, a total of 22,243 new cars were sold, which exceeds last year's sales in the same period by 5.9%. The sales of utility vehicles has grown 6.5 % year over year.