Analytics, Estonia, Markets and Companies, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.11.2018, 00:29
Estonia's new car sales down 15.1% on year in October
The association said the decrease was to be expected as many
sellers already registered their vehicles in August. A new method for measuring
fuel consumption was implemented in the European Union and with that, quotas
were established on the number of vehicles that are measured according to
the old method and can be sold later than Sept. 1. For that reason, the
majority of car sales companies took it upon themselves to register the cars
exceeding the quota, thus pre-selling them.
In October, medium SUVs and smaller medium cars were the
most popular classes, accounting for 24 % of the total number of cars sold.
Third in popularity were small SUVs. The number of new electric cars sold
was three and of hybrid cars 115. A total of seven new gas (LPG and CNG)
powered vehicles were sold.
The most popular brands in October were Skoda with 262 cars
sold, followed by Toyota with 252 and Renault with 147 units. The most popular
models were Skoda Octavia with 93 units, Toyota RAV4 with 79
and Skoda Superb with 67 units.
Sales of new utility vehicles decreased 10.5% year over
year to 479 units. The most popular car makers in the utility vehicle
segment were Renault with 101 vehicles sold, followed by Citroen with
74 and Toyota with 54 units. The truck segment was topped by Scania with 34
vehicles sold.
In the ten months, a total of 22,243 new cars
were sold, which exceeds last year's sales in the same period by 5.9%.
The sales of utility vehicles has grown 6.5 % year over year.
- 05.11.2018 Digital skills in teaching and education: Commission’s initiative and SDGs
- 05.11.2018 Выпуск промышленной продукции в Латвии за девять месяцев вырос на 2,5%
- 05.11.2018 In September, industrial production output in Latvia fell by 1.2%
- 05.11.2018 Во вторник Эстония и Китай подпишут протокол о мясе птицы
- 05.11.2018 Китайские таможенники проверят в Литве компании зерноводства и по экспорту зерна
- 05.11.2018 Главы ЦБ Литвы: кризис возможен через 2-3 года
- 05.11.2018 The European Central Bank has bought Estonian works of art
- 05.11.2018 Accord opening Chinese market to Estonian poultry to be signed
- 05.11.2018 Estonia: Avg price of Tallinn apartments up 6 pct on year in October
- 05.11.2018 Chinese customs officials to inspect Lithuanian grain growers