Estonia, Port, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.11.2018, 19:42
Number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries on Riga-Stockholm route up 8.2% in October
In October this year, 75,251 ferry passengers were carried
between Estonia and Sweden, down 5.7% y-o-y. The number of Tallink passengers traveling between Estonia and Finland dropped
5.6% to 398,903, and the number of passengers carried between Finland and
Sweden increased 0.2% to 248,370.
The total number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries in October 2018 dropped
2.8% y-o-y to 785,583.
Cargo shipping by Tallink
ferries increased 4.8 % y-o-y to 36,666 units of cargo in October 2018, while
the number of the passengers' vehicles carried by Tallink ferries declined 8 % to 82,882.
Tallink launched
ferry traffic between Riga and Stockholm in April 2006. For some time, the
company operated two passenger ferries on this route but, starting August 2014,
only one ferry, the Isabelle, ran on the Riga-Stockholm route every other day
until December 2016, when the cruise ferry Romantika started operating as the
second ship on the Riga-Stockholm route, ensuring daily service.
- 05.11.2018 The European Central Bank has bought Estonian works of art
- 05.11.2018 Accord opening Chinese market to Estonian poultry to be signed
- 05.11.2018 Estonia: Avg price of Tallinn apartments up 6 pct on year in October
- 05.11.2018 Over 900 events planned to mark 100th anniversary of Latvia
- 05.11.2018 Latvia: Binders and ACB to reconstruct section of A2 highway
- 05.11.2018 В честь столетия Латвии по всей стране пройдет более 900 мероприятий
- 05.11.2018 Toyota отзывает в Эстонии 3000 автомобилей
- 05.11.2018 Октябрьская цена на квадратный метр в таллиннской квартире поднялась за год на 6%
- 05.11.2018 Совет Olympic сменил исполнительного директора
- 05.11.2018 airBaltic совершенствует программу лояльности клиентов