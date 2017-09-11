Number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries on Riga-Stockholm route up 8.2% in October

Estonian ferry operator Tallink Grupp carried 63,059 passengers on the Riga-Stockholm route in October this year, which is an 8.2 % rise from the same period in 2017, the company reported to the Tallinn stock exchange.

In October this year, 75,251 ferry passengers were carried between Estonia and Sweden, down 5.7% y-o-y. The number of Tallink passengers traveling between Estonia and Finland dropped 5.6% to 398,903, and the number of passengers carried between Finland and Sweden increased 0.2% to 248,370.





The total number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries in October 2018 dropped 2.8% y-o-y to 785,583.





Cargo shipping by Tallink ferries increased 4.8 % y-o-y to 36,666 units of cargo in October 2018, while the number of the passengers' vehicles carried by Tallink ferries declined 8 % to 82,882.





Tallink launched ferry traffic between Riga and Stockholm in April 2006. For some time, the company operated two passenger ferries on this route but, starting August 2014, only one ferry, the Isabelle, ran on the Riga-Stockholm route every other day until December 2016, when the cruise ferry Romantika started operating as the second ship on the Riga-Stockholm route, ensuring daily service.