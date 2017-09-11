Cargo, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Klaipeda port's Q1-3 net profit drops 9 pct to EUR 21.5 mln
The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda saw its net profit for the three quarters fall to 21.535 mln euros, down 9% from 23.656 million euros in the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.
Total revenue for January through September rose by 5.7% y-o-y to 46.769 mln euros, the port's authority said in its third-quarter report.
Revenue from port dues grew by 6 percent to 41.11 mln euros and revenue from land fees remained unchanged at 5.518 mln euros.
Cargo traffic via Klaipeda increased by 6.4% in the three quarters y-o-y to 33.682 mln tons.
The port's annual net profit soared by 44.6% in 2017 compared with 2016 to 41.449 mln euros. Revenue rose by 5.8% to 59.795 mln euros.
