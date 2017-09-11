Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
Crossing phone ban for pedestrians comes into force in Lithuania
A ban for pedestrians to use their phones while crossing the road comes into force in Lithuania on Thursday, informed LETA/BNS.
Based on the updated rules, before stepping into the
roadway, pedestrians must avoid any action, including the use of mobile phones
etc, that would distract them from the surroundings and monitoring the traffic
situation.
Such an offence is now punishable with a fine of 10-12
euros, according to the updates Code of Administrative Offences.
Also, drivers are now must let pedestrians through at
non-regulated crossings not only when they have already stepped into the
roadway but also those who are about to step in or are standing and waiting
near the roadway for the possibility to cross the roadway.
Drivers are now also banned from entering pedestrian
crossings until pedestrians exit their lane.
