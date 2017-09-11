Estonia, Port, Tourism, Transport
January-September profit of Tallink Grupp down 8%
In the first nine months of 2018, the group carried 7.5 mln
passengers, which is almost 70,000 passengers more compared to the same period
last year.
The group carried the most passengers on the Estonia-Finland
route, where more than 3.9 mln passengers were carried in the first nine
months, 1.6% more than in the same period of 2017. The number of cargo units
was also highest on the Estonia-Finland route, where altogether 184,000 units
of cargo were carried during the first nine months, 7.3% more than in the same
period the year before.
The highest growth in the number of passengers and cargo
units carried was registered on the Latvia-Sweden route, where the number of
passengers grew 8% on year and totaled 623,000 passengers in the first nine
months of 2018, while the number of cargo units climbed 34.5% to 11,000 units.
