January-September profit of Tallink Grupp down 8%

- Unaudited net profit of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp in the first nine months of this year declined 8 % year on year to EUR 41.8 mln, while the group's unaudited revenue for the period decreased by 1.5 % and was EUR 723.2 mln, according to information provided by the company to Nasdaq Tallinn.

In the first nine months of 2018, the group carried 7.5 mln passengers, which is almost 70,000 passengers more compared to the same period last year.





The group carried the most passengers on the Estonia-Finland route, where more than 3.9 mln passengers were carried in the first nine months, 1.6% more than in the same period of 2017. The number of cargo units was also highest on the Estonia-Finland route, where altogether 184,000 units of cargo were carried during the first nine months, 7.3% more than in the same period the year before.





The highest growth in the number of passengers and cargo units carried was registered on the Latvia-Sweden route, where the number of passengers grew 8% on year and totaled 623,000 passengers in the first nine months of 2018, while the number of cargo units climbed 34.5% to 11,000 units.