Construction, Energy, Estonia, Investments, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 01.11.2018, 18:44
Tallinna Sadam, Alexela deliberating establishing LNG terminal in Paldiski
The memorandum of understanding was signed for finding the best
solutions for the development and implementation of a LNG terminal and
servicing LNG tankers and bunkers as well as establishing port facilities
for loading and unloading LNG on the Pakri peninsula by the Lahepere Bay in
Paldiski, Tallinna Sadam told the
stock exchange.
Marti
Haal, chairman of the management board of Alexela
Invest, said that by establishing the LNG terminal next to Balticconnector pipeline in Paldiski,
Estonia will become a significant partner in ensuring the security of supply of
natural gas for the entire region.
"The Paldiski LNG terminal is an energy infrastructure of
international importance, which with the launch of a joint gas market of
Finland, Estonia and Latvia from 2020 will offer an alternative supply source
opportunity and acts as prerequisite for the emergence of free competition and
the launch of Balticconnector,"
he said.
"Tallinna Sadam is
interested in participating in those initiatives directed at the
implementation of environmentally friendly technology in maritime activity
and this is why we are seriously considering participating in the given project
as a port operator," Tallinna Sadam
CEO Valdo Kalm said.
Tallinna Sadam and Alexela will continue to negotiate the
conditions for joint activities with the aim of reaching the contract by the
end of 2020. According to the memorandum of understanding, the responsibility
of Tallinna Sadam in participating in
the Paldiski LNG terminal project would be the development and maintenance of
the necessary port facilities and Alexela
would be responsible for the establishment and operation of the terminal.
- 01.11.2018 Saeima ratifies Latvia-Estonia agreement on exchange of residents' data
- 01.11.2018 Estonian shipper Tallink intending to list its shares on Nasdaq Helsinki in December
- 01.11.2018 Baltic Maritime Logistics Group completes purchase of Kunda port operations
- 01.11.2018 Maxima Latvija and Re&Re deny responsibility for the tragic Maxima roof collapse in 2013
- 01.11.2018 Estonian labor market needs increasingly more people with specific skills – report
- 01.11.2018 Taxify to start providing services in Narva
- 01.11.2018 Утверждены новые члены совета и правления Merks
- 01.11.2018 Estonian business management software company Scoro raises 4.4 mln euros from investors
- 01.11.2018 Latvian subsidiary of Estonian builder Merko elects new management, supervisory board
- 01.11.2018 Waiting times in medicine in EU perceived longest in Estonia