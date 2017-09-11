Baltic Maritime Logistics Group completes purchase of Kunda port operations

Kunda Nordic Tsement AS, a company owned by HeidelbergCement Group, and Baltic Maritime Logistics Group (BMLG) on Wednesday completed the transaction of purchase and sale of the port of Kunda, with which BMLG will acquire the port, informs LETA/BNS.

The divestment is part of HeidelbergCement's strategy to focus on its core business. The transaction was advised by Mannheimer Swartling and Derling Primus for the seller and by Pohla & Hallmagi and EY for the buyer. The purchase of the port was financed by Swedbank. The price of the transaction is confidential, the companies said.





Port of Kunda, constructed by Kunda Nordic Tsement AS in 1994 and amongst the seven Estonian ports handling more than mln tons of cargo annually, has handled 1.4 up to 1.8 mln tons of solid bulk, liquid bulk and general cargoes in the previous five years.





Baltic Maritime Logistics Group, a concern founded in 2000 and operating in 10 countries with sales over 143 mln euros, is engaged in the logistics sector.





Owners of BMLG through companies are Tarmo Nurmetalo with 43.5%, Karin Nurmetalo and Ants Ratas with 21.75% each and Andres Vahi with 12.99% of the company.