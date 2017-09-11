Estonia, Investments, Mergers and take-overs, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 01.11.2018, 18:44
Baltic Maritime Logistics Group completes purchase of Kunda port operations
The divestment is part of HeidelbergCement's
strategy to focus on its core business. The transaction was advised by Mannheimer Swartling and Derling Primus for the seller and by Pohla & Hallmagi and EY for the buyer. The purchase of the
port was financed by Swedbank. The
price of the transaction is confidential, the companies said.
Port of Kunda, constructed by Kunda
Nordic Tsement AS in 1994 and amongst the seven Estonian ports handling
more than mln tons of cargo annually, has handled 1.4 up to 1.8 mln tons of
solid bulk, liquid bulk and general cargoes in the previous five years.
Baltic Maritime
Logistics Group, a concern founded in 2000 and operating in 10
countries with sales over 143 mln euros, is engaged in the logistics sector.
Owners of BMLG through
companies are Tarmo Nurmetalo with 43.5%, Karin Nurmetalo and Ants
Ratas with 21.75% each and Andres Vahi with 12.99% of the company.
- 01.11.2018 Saeima ratifies Latvia-Estonia agreement on exchange of residents' data
- 01.11.2018 Estonian shipper Tallink intending to list its shares on Nasdaq Helsinki in December
- 01.11.2018 Tallinna Sadam, Alexela deliberating establishing LNG terminal in Paldiski
- 01.11.2018 Estonian labor market needs increasingly more people with specific skills – report
- 01.11.2018 Taxify to start providing services in Narva
- 01.11.2018 Утверждены новые члены совета и правления Merks
- 01.11.2018 Estonian business management software company Scoro raises 4.4 mln euros from investors
- 01.11.2018 Latvian subsidiary of Estonian builder Merko elects new management, supervisory board
- 01.11.2018 Waiting times in medicine in EU perceived longest in Estonia
- 01.11.2018 Голландский инвестор купил Signaal TM