Taxify to start providing services in Narva

The taxi-hailing platform Taxify on Thursday will start offering its services in Estonia's northeastern border city Narva and is also deliberating expanding its services to Kohtla-Jarve and Johvi in the same region, informs LETA/BNS.

Aleksei Kolesnikov, representative of Taxify, said he sees a significant transport problem in the region that needs to be solved. "We communicated with dozens of local drivers. The residents of Narva are travelling between a triangle, the western corner of which is in Sillamae, the eastern corner in Narva and the northern corner in Narva-Joesuu," he said.





"An old-school taxi service may leave people waiting in Sillamae for a long time. At the same time, a trip costs a lot as the driver must take into account potential dead mileage on the way back. With the help of technology, we can reduce the amount of dead mileage and consumers will be offered reasonable prices both in the city and for traveling outside the city," Kolesnikov said.





Taxify is also considering offering its services in Kohtla-Jarve and Johvi. "The distance between the city centers of Kohtla-Jarve and Johvi is a 10-minute car ride. Nearly 50,000 people live in those cities in total. If there are drivers who wish to use the Taxify platform, we ask them to download the app. This way we can determine how probable the provision of services can be considered there," Kolesnikov said.





Taxify's starting fee in Narva will be 50 cents, the price per kilometer 20 cents and the price per minute 10 cents, while the minimum cost of a ride will be 2 euros. Customers in Narva will be offered a discount offer during the month of November for familiarizing themselves with the service – passengers will receive a 50% discount from the first 10 rides, the maximum discount being 2.5 euros. In addition, a price guarantee will apply to Taxify's drivers in Narva during the month, which means that the drivers will receive at least 3 euros for each trip.