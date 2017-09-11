Estonia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 01.11.2018, 17:12
Taxify to start providing services in Narva
Aleksei
Kolesnikov, representative of Taxify, said he sees a significant transport problem in the region
that needs to be solved. "We communicated with dozens of local drivers.
The residents of Narva are travelling between a triangle, the western corner of
which is in Sillamae, the eastern corner in Narva and the northern corner in
Narva-Joesuu," he said.
"An old-school taxi service may leave people waiting in Sillamae for
a long time. At the same time, a trip costs a lot as the driver must take into
account potential dead mileage on the way back. With the help of
technology, we can reduce the amount of dead mileage and consumers will be
offered reasonable prices both in the city and for traveling outside the
city," Kolesnikov said.
Taxify is also
considering offering its services in Kohtla-Jarve and Johvi. "The distance
between the city centers of Kohtla-Jarve and Johvi is a 10-minute car ride.
Nearly 50,000 people live in those cities in total. If there are drivers who
wish to use the Taxify platform, we
ask them to download the app. This way we can determine how probable the
provision of services can be considered there," Kolesnikov said.
Taxify's starting
fee in Narva will be 50 cents, the price per kilometer 20 cents and the price
per minute 10 cents, while the minimum cost of a ride will be 2 euros.
Customers in Narva will be offered a discount offer during the month of
November for familiarizing themselves with the service – passengers will
receive a 50% discount from the first 10 rides, the maximum discount being 2.5
euros. In addition, a price guarantee will apply to Taxify's drivers in Narva during the month, which means that the
drivers will receive at least 3 euros for each trip.
- 01.11.2018 Baltic Maritime Logistics Group completes purchase of Kunda port operations
- 01.11.2018 Estonian labor market needs increasingly more people with specific skills – report
- 01.11.2018 Утверждены новые члены совета и правления Merks
- 01.11.2018 Estonian business management software company Scoro raises 4.4 mln euros from investors
- 01.11.2018 Latvian subsidiary of Estonian builder Merko elects new management, supervisory board
- 01.11.2018 Waiting times in medicine in EU perceived longest in Estonia
- 01.11.2018 Голландский инвестор купил Signaal TM
- 01.11.2018 Tallinna Sadam и Alexela Invest хотят строить в Палдиски терминал LNG
- 01.11.2018 Ryanair’s new Riga-Edinburgh service takes off
- 01.11.2018 Baltic Horizon Fund declares 2.06 mln euros cash distribution to investors