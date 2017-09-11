Estonian shipper Tallink's vessel Regal Star comes to halt in Baltic Sea due to blackout

The Regal Star vessel of the Estonian shipper Tallink on Tuesday morning experienced a complete power failure and the vessel came to a halt in the Baltic Sea, according the daily Postimees reports LETA/BNS.

Regal Start at 11 a.m. experienced a blackout, that is a complete power failure, as a result of which the vessel lost control near the Remmargrund sea mark. Due to wind, the ship drifted onto the sea mark before the vessel could be stopped with the help of anchors.





The vessel was on its way from the Port of Kappelskar in Sweden to the Port of Paldiski in Estonia. The vessel did not sustain serious injuries as a result of the collision with the sea mark and at present, the Regal Star is anchored in the same location near the coast of Sweden.





The vessel is being aided by tug boat Montfred and the Stenhammar rescue boat of the Swedish sea rescue. Altogether 11 passengers and 27 crew members are on board the vessel.





According to current plans, the ship will be towed back to the Port of Kappelskar on Tuesday for an inspection for possible damage. The departures of Regal Star have initially been cancelled until Friday of this week, that is Nov. 2.