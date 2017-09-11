Airport, EU – Baltic States, Labour Unions, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic flights between Riga and Brussels still affected by baggage handlers’ strike
This morning’s flight from Riga to Brussels at 7:20 a.m. has been cancelled. Today there are also scheduled Riga-Brussels flight at 4:35 p.m., and Brussels-Riga flights arriving in Riga at 1 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. All airBaltic flights between Riga and Brussels were cancelled due to the strike in the four previous days
.
Alise Briede, a spokeswoman for airBaltic told earlier that there is no information for how long the strike could last.
Riga Airport has urged passengers to follow information on the airport’s website and make inquiries with airlines.
As reported, baggage handlers went on strike at Brussels Airport on October 25 and continued the action also in the following days. Handling agent Aviapartner called the strike over understaffing issues.
A union member described it as a “spontaneous action by the employees”, adding that “it’s unclear how long the action will last.”
The baggage handlers’ strike has affected all incoming and departing flights. Passengers are forced either to leave the airport or travel “hand luggage only”.
Aviapartner handles dozens of carriers at Brussels Airport, including Latvia’s airBaltic.
