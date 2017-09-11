Estonia, Tourism, Transport
Lucrative Tallinn taxi stand to be reserved for electric, hybrid cars
The taxi stand at the beginning of Viru Street, the main pedestrian thoroughfare of the Old City of Tallinn, will be reserved exclusively for electric and hybrid cars starting Nov. 1, . the Tallinn city government said.
The rent agreement with taxi operator Tulika Takso AS ends
on Oct. 31 and from Nov. 1 onwards the stand can be used by the electric and
hybrid taxis of all taxi operators.
The city government said the aim of the move was to help
improve the quality of ambient air in the city and reduce pollution of the
environment by means of favoring the use of environment friendly technologies.
