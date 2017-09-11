Latvia, Security, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 29.10.2018, 11:00
Another 100 speed cameras might be installed in Latvia in coming years
According to the government-approved plan, a couple of new
speed cameras will be installed by the end of this year to complete the
100-speed camera project, which started in February 2015.
The government has now ordered the Interior Ministry and its
partners to analyze the results of this project and to come up with further
proposals on how to improve traffic safety in Latvia. The ministry’s workgroup
has found that the stationery speed cameras have proved to be effective in
combating speeding and improving traffic safety and that the existing network
of speed cameras should be expanded.
The expert group has proposed installing 50 more speed
cameras equipped with real measuring devices and 50 replicas, or fake speed
cameras. Their location would be changed on a regular bases so drivers could
not guess which cameras are real and which are not.
Trofimovs noted that the proposal has yet to be approved by
the government, which also has to decide on the project’s financing.
- 29.10.2018 Most Latvians feel they have little power to control politicians' actions - poll
- 29.10.2018 Stinger missile systems delivered to Latvia
- 29.10.2018 Centenary fireworks show in Riga to cost EUR 235,000
- 29.10.2018 airBaltic Launches Two New Direct Routes from Tallinn
- 29.10.2018 Revenue Service suspends 321 taxpayers' operations in January-September
- 29.10.2018 Fuel prices continue to rise in Riga
- 27.10.2018 Fitch сохранило кредитный рейтинг Латвии на уровне «A-»; прогноз – стабильный
- 27.10.2018 Fitch affirms Latvia at 'A-'; outlook stable
- 26.10.2018 Главы парламентов стран Балтии сомневаются в возможности получить компенсацию за оккупацию