Another 100 speed cameras might be installed in Latvia in coming years

Authorities are planning to install another 100 speed cameras on Latvia’s roadsides in the next coming years, but only half of them will be real, Interior Ministry State Secretary Dmitrijs Trofimovs told LETA.

According to the government-approved plan, a couple of new speed cameras will be installed by the end of this year to complete the 100-speed camera project, which started in February 2015.





The government has now ordered the Interior Ministry and its partners to analyze the results of this project and to come up with further proposals on how to improve traffic safety in Latvia. The ministry’s workgroup has found that the stationery speed cameras have proved to be effective in combating speeding and improving traffic safety and that the existing network of speed cameras should be expanded.





The expert group has proposed installing 50 more speed cameras equipped with real measuring devices and 50 replicas, or fake speed cameras. Their location would be changed on a regular bases so drivers could not guess which cameras are real and which are not.





Trofimovs noted that the proposal has yet to be approved by the government, which also has to decide on the project’s financing.