Fuel prices continue to rise in Riga this week, while prices in Tallinn have seen a slight reduction and in Vilnius has remained unchanged, LETA has found out.

The most expensive fuel is in Tallinn, followed by Riga and Vilnius.

The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Riga reached EUR 1.362 per liter this week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.312 per liter.





The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Tallinn reached EUR 1.399 per liter this week, while the price of diesel fuel, EUR 1.399 per liter.





The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Vilnius reached EUR 1.234 per liter this week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.204 per liter.