Analytics, Baltic, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 29.10.2018, 11:00
Fuel prices continue to rise in Riga
BC, Riga, 29.10.2018.Print version
Fuel prices continue to rise in Riga this week, while prices in Tallinn have seen a slight reduction and in Vilnius has remained unchanged, LETA has found out.
The most expensive fuel is in Tallinn, followed by Riga and
Vilnius.
The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Riga reached EUR 1.362 per liter this
week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.312 per liter.
The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Tallinn reached EUR 1.399 per liter this
week, while the price of diesel fuel, EUR 1.399 per liter.
The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K gas stations in Vilnius reached EUR 1.234 per liter this
week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.204 per liter.
Other articles:
- 29.10.2018 Most Latvians feel they have little power to control politicians' actions - poll
- 29.10.2018 airBaltic Launches Two New Direct Routes from Tallinn
- 29.10.2018 Another 100 speed cameras might be installed in Latvia in coming years
- 26.10.2018 Через 10 лет миграционные квоты потеряют актуальность – Банк Эстонии
- 26.10.2018 Администрация гражданской авиации ждет бизнес-план Small Planet Airlines
- 26.10.2018 Estonian construction sector as engine of economic growth is decelerating – SEB
- 26.10.2018 Immigration quota may be irrelevant already in 10 years – Bank of Estonia
- 26.10.2018 Объемы розничной торговли в Литве за год выросли на 6,5%
- 26.10.2018 Over the month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 0.2% in Lithuania