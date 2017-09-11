Airport, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Transport
Lithuanian aviation body gives Small Planet Airlines a month to update its business plan
Director Joris Gintilas says
the airline's future outlook will depend, among other factors, on the next
steps by its key partners in Lithuania, the tour operators Novaturas and Tez Tour.
"If Small Planet Airlines continues to work
together with Novaturas and Tez Tour in serving the Lithuanian market,
we definitely see no risks to customers or passengers," Gintilas told.
"There
should be no risks to passengers anyway, because the airline is a charter
operator that doesn’t sell air tickets. Thus, even in a worst-case
scenario, Novaturas and Tez Tour should be ready to bring in
other flight operators," he added.
Small Planet Airlines' situation and its plans to
restructure its Lithuanian company were discussed during Friday's meeting
of the CAA Air Transport Licensing Commission.
"The
airline undertook to draw up a restructuring plan and update its business plan
with the focus on the company's operations in Lithuania, without the expansion
nuances," the CAA director said.
"(The
plan should provide for) how debts due to subsidiaries' operations could be
covered by further developing its profitable operations in Lithuania. They plan
to do so within a month," he said.
According
to the director, Small Planet Airlines
CEO Kristijonas Kaikaris told the
authority that the company was projecting around 2 mln euros in operating
profits in Lithuania for 2018.
Small Planet Airlines announced earlier this week that it
had filed for restructuring in Lithuania after launching the restructuring of
its Polish and German subsidiaries due to financial difficulties. It says
an investor is not necessary in Lithuania, but the company is still looking for
one.
The company
says the restructuring process will not affect its flights from Lithuania and
from its foreign bases.
