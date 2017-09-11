Lithuanian residents once again warned against using Yandex.Taxi

Lithuania's National Cyber Security Center, which has been monitoring activity of Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service, in Vilnius for the past three months, has once again warned people against using this app, informs LETA/BNS referring to the national radio LRT's morning program reports.

Security specialists have identified that this app demands access to sensitive consumer data and sends them to address in Russia.





NCSS head Rytis Rainys says there are no technical means to say how many people use this app in Lithuania.





When Yandex.Taxi launched operations in Lithuania three months ago, there were suspicions that its executives had ties with people close to the Kremlin, and that's a threat to national security, Yandex.Taxi representatives denied it.