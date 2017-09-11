Several flights on Brussels-Riga route cancelled due to baggage handlers' strike

Flights between Brussels and Riga scheduled for the first part of Friday have been cancelled because of an ongoing baggage handlers’ strike at Brussels Airport, informs LETA referring to the spokeswoman for Riga Airport.

“We have no information about the cancellation of other flights at the moment, but it still can come in during the day,” Riga Airport spokeswoman Laura Karnite said.





Riga Airport has urged passengers to follow information on the airport’s website and make inquiries with airlines.





As reported, Baggage handlers went on strike at Brussels Airport on Thursday and continued the action also on Friday. Handling agent Aviapartner called the strike over understaffing issues.





A union member described it as a “spontaneous action by the employees”, adding that “it’s unclear how long the action will last.”





The baggage handlers’ strike has affected all incoming and departing flights. Passengers are forced either to leave the airport or travel “hand luggage only”.





Aviapartner handles dozens of carriers at Brussels Airport, including Latvia’s airBaltic.