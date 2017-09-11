Airport, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 26.10.2018, 12:25
Several flights on Brussels-Riga route cancelled due to baggage handlers' strike
“We have no
information about the cancellation of other flights at the moment, but it still
can come in during the day,” Riga Airport
spokeswoman Laura Karnite said.
Riga Airport has urged passengers to follow information on
the airport’s website and make inquiries with airlines.
As
reported, Baggage handlers went on strike at Brussels Airport on Thursday and continued the action also on
Friday. Handling agent Aviapartner
called the strike over understaffing issues.
A union
member described it as a “spontaneous action by the employees”, adding that
“it’s unclear how long the action will last.”
The baggage
handlers’ strike has affected all incoming and departing flights. Passengers
are forced either to leave the airport or travel “hand luggage only”.
Aviapartner handles dozens of carriers at Brussels Airport, including Latvia’s airBaltic.
