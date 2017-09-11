Baltic States – CIS, Financial Services, Forum, Port, Transport, Ukraine
Dredging Day-2018: USPA presented to international and Ukrainian companies current dredging projects in the ports
“Conducting of the capital and operational dredging in the ports is one
of the main tasks that the state put for USPA. In the past two years, we have
managed to ensure that the world's leading companies began to participate in
tenders for the capital dredging in Ukrainian ports. This allowed us to achieve
savings on the capital dredging projects in the ports of Yuzhniy and
Chernomorsk in the amount of more than 400 mln UAH,” said the head of the USPA,
Raivis Veckagans.
According to his words, in 2019 the implementation of large capital
projects in the ports of Yuzhniy and Chernomorsk will be continued. At the same
time, more than 50% of the planned capacity for implementation fall at the
operational dredging. “Dredging Day is aimed at establishing an open dialogue
with potential contractors. Our goal is to ensure transparency of the upcoming
competitions, to attract the maximum number of participants to participate in
them.
We provide all the necessary information so that the dredging companies
can plan their work and take into account the projects of the USPA in the
Ukrainian ports when mobilizing and redeploying their dredging fleet in 2019,” the
head of the USPA stressed. Also, experts of USPA are ready to provide all the
necessary information on the preparation of documents for that all companies that
submitted applications for participation in competitions could take part in
them.
The planned scope of work on projects that submitted to potential
contractors is 16.335 mln m3, which is in two times higher than in the current
year. Dredging Projects in the ports were presented by the heads of branch
offices of the USPA, which told the participants of meeting about the specifics
of work in each of the water areas.
In 2019, the next stages of capital dredging planned in the ports of
Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. According to the project for reconstruction of the
operating area of the 1st bucket of the Dry Estuary of the Illichevsky branch
office of the USPA with an increase the depth up to 15 m (4-5 construction
lines) the scope of work is 1,115 mln m3. The planned term of
realization is 4 months.
Within the framework of the reconstruction of water approaches,
maneuvering areas and operational water areas, taking into account the
prospective cargo turnover of the Yuzhny seaport (the first stage of
construction. The second and fourth launch complexes) the scope of work will be
6.339 mln m3. The term of realization is 21 months.
Projects to maintain passport depths proposed to the participants of
Dredging day-2018 will be carried out in the ports of Kherson, Reni, Izmail,
Odessa, Berdiansk, Mariupol, as well as on the Bugsko-Dneprovsko-Limansky
channel; Kiev, Kamensky, Kanevsky, Kremenchugsky, Dneprodzerzhinsky, Dnieper
and Kakhovsky reservoirs. The planned scope of operational dredging in
seaports, canals and inland waterways is 8.88 mln m3.
Representatives of the Dutch companies such as Jan De Nul nv, Van Oord, Royal Boskalis Westminster, of the
Belgian company Deme, of the China Harbor Engineering Company Ltd, of the
Danish company Rohde Nielsen, of the Ukrainian companies such as Specialized technical bureau Azimuth LLC Ukrstroyservis, LLC Tis –Hydrotechnic, LLC Complex-Delta
took part in the Dredging Day-2018, organized by the Ukrainian Sea Port
Authority.
