Klaipeda port lifts restrictions on ship traffic as winds abate

BC, Vilniaus, 25.10.2018.
The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda last night lifted restrictions on ship traffic that had been in place since Tuesday due to strong winds, informs LETA/BNS.

"Ship traffic has been unrestricted since 1 a.m. Currently, the wind speed is 8-10 meters per second," Dovile Ringis, the port's spokeswoman said, told. 


The winds subsided to 12-17 m/s on Wednesday afternoon, from up to 27 m/s in the morning, but nine ships were waiting to enter the port and two were waiting to leave it. 

 




