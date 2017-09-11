Lithuania's Klaipeda introduces ship traffic restrictions due to strong winds

Lithuania's Port of Klaipeda has put ship traffic restrictions in place due to strong winds, its spokeswoman Dovile Ringis said LETA/BNS.

The restrictions are in place since Tuesday.





"Ship traffic is currently restricted, and the restrictions were put in place yesterday in the afternoon. Wind gusts reached 27 m/s overnight. Such a wind speed was recorded at 4 a.m. And waves reached around 5 meters. Winds are not dying down, and forecasters say gusts might reach 32 m/s," Ringis told on Wednesday morning.





Currently, 8 ships are awaiting entry into the port. According to the port's spokeswoman, it doesn’t mean that all of them cannot enter the port due to the storm as simply there might be no free embankments.





It's too early to say when ship traffic will be restored, Ringis says, adding that Wednesday will be rather windy.