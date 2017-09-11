Cargo, Lithuania, Port, Russia, Transport
Klaipeda port's cargo traffic grows 4.7% to 11.6 mln tons
The overall
traffic at the Klaipeda port and the Butinge crude oil terminal edged up by 0.9%
year-on-year to 14 mln tons.
Bulk
cargoes, at 4.9 mln tons, accounted for 35.3% of the total traffic, liquid
cargoes, at 4.7 mln tons, for 33.6%, and general cargoes, at 4.4 mln tons,
for 31.1%.
Year-on-year,
bulk cargo volumes soared by 35.2% and general cargo volumes were up by 4.5%.
Liquid cargo volumes, however, declined by 20.6%.
Russia
accounted for the largest share of cargoes handled in Klaipeda and Butinge,
with 3.1 mln tons going to and coming from that country. Germany was in second
place with 1.4 mln tons, followed by the Netherlands in third with 1 mln
tons.
Third-quarter
passenger traffic at the Klaipeda port rose by 11% year-on-year to 108,100
passengers.
