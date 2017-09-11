EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
Court allows Lithuanian Railways to continue 250 mln euros electrification tender
Vilnius
Regional Court on Friday endorsed a settlement agreement between Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai and Alstom Transport, part of the French Alstom transport, infrastructure and energy group, and canceled the
decision, made in early September, to temporarily halt the tender.
Mantas Dubauskas, spokesman for Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, told the tender would continue once the
court ruling comes into forces in around a week.
Alstom Transport had sought via court to have Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai's decision to
reject its application annulled.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai plans to electrify the Vilnius rail
junction and of a railway section between Kaisiadorys and Klaipeda by 2022. The
electrification work will involve around 350 km and will be worth around 250 mln
euros.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai called a tender for the
electrification of three sections last December.
