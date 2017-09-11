China, Latvia, Port, Transport
Freeport of Riga Authority continues to develop cooperation with China
Within the framework of the "Forum of 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and the 7th Shenzhen World Port Chain Strategy" and along with other European ports, including the ports of Rotterdam, Barcelona, Hamburg, etc., the 3rd Shenzhen Declaration was signed. The declaration’s goal is to strengthen port collaboration in terms of implementation of digital solutions, as well as the storage, use and processing of big data.
On 30 and 31 October an extensive visit is planned by representatives of the Shenzhen port and Shenzhen municipality to Latvia to get acquainted with the Port of Riga. During that time, the Port of Shenzhen also plans to organize a seminar titled "China Shenzhen (Latvia) Port Outreach Seminar 2018", to which Latvian ports and logistics companies operating in Latvia are invited.
