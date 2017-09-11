Estonia, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 15.10.2018, 14:00
Czech company to build Riisipere traction substation for 2.2 mln euros
According to the contract signed, the main contractor commits to
carrying out the design and construction work of the new traction substation
and other works necessary for the construction and launch of the structures.
The new traction substation is meant for the power supply of the new plant
for transforming and carrying electric power for train haulage for the
Riisipere-Turba route, which is scheduled to be built next year, Estonian Railways said.
The new traction substation will also enable to improve the reliability
of the power supply of the plant for transforming and carrying electric
power for train haulage on the Keila-Riisipere route. The new traction
substation will be built with the aim of continuing electrification toward Haapsalu.
The electrification of the Riisipere-Turba route is the first such
project to be carried out in the last 30 years. The last electrification took
place in 1985-1987 when a second electrified track was built from Tallinn until
Aegviidu.
The new traction substation is to be completed in fall 2019.
