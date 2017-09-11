Czech company to build Riisipere traction substation for 2.2 mln euros

The state-owned railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways (AS Eesti Raudtee) entered into a 2.2 mln euro contract with Czech company Elektrizace zeleznic Praha a.s. for the design and construction of the new Riisipere traction substation, informs LETA/BNS.

According to the contract signed, the main contractor commits to carrying out the design and construction work of the new traction substation and other works necessary for the construction and launch of the structures. The new traction substation is meant for the power supply of the new plant for transforming and carrying electric power for train haulage for the Riisipere-Turba route, which is scheduled to be built next year, Estonian Railways said.





The new traction substation will also enable to improve the reliability of the power supply of the plant for transforming and carrying electric power for train haulage on the Keila-Riisipere route. The new traction substation will be built with the aim of continuing electrification toward Haapsalu.





The electrification of the Riisipere-Turba route is the first such project to be carried out in the last 30 years. The last electrification took place in 1985-1987 when a second electrified track was built from Tallinn until Aegviidu.





The new traction substation is to be completed in fall 2019.