MEPs seek to boost railway passengers’ rights

The European Parliament’s Transport Committee has approved a Parliament Report on European Commission proposals to boost the rights of railway passengers across the European Union.

The new EU rules include the introduction of a single ticket that will allow passengers to be better protected when buying a ticket via an internet platform, improvements in terms of compensation in cases of delays, more information for travellers, space for bicycles on trains and better assistance for disabled passengers.





The new rules will apply throughout Europe and for all types of railway services, whether private, public, regional or international. Once approved by the European Parliament as a whole and EU Member States, they will become law, hopefully as of 2020.