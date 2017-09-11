EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 22:19
Latvian government to invest 650,000 euros in RB Rail share capital
Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas is Latvian shareholder in RB Rail.
The Latvian
Transport Ministry said in its draft decision that the sum will be invested in
the share capital of RB Rail thus
gaining equal share as the Estonian and Lithuanian shareholders in the company.
The
ministry said that on January 1, the share capital of Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas is 2,720,000 euros comprised of 1,720,000
ordinary shares with the face value of 1 euro each.
RB Rail is the central coordinator for the Rail Baltica project for the
construction of a new fast conventional, European standard gauge double track
electrified rail line from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. RB Rail shareholders include the
Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian railroad companies, UAB Rail Baltica Statyba, SIA
Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas and Rail
Baltic Estonia OU.
Rail Baltica, estimated to cost around 5.8 bln euros in
total, is a project to build a direct railroad between the Baltic countries and
the European railroad network.
- 09.10.2018 Lithuanian Railways to transport cargo in Hamburg direction
- 09.10.2018 На следующей неделе в Риге начнется слушание показаний обвиняемых по уголовному делу о золитудской трагедии
- 09.10.2018 Priest suspected of human trafficking vehemently denies his guilt
- 09.10.2018 Estonian Banking Association eyeing cross-bank ATM network for Baltics
- 09.10.2018 Estonia to allocate over 800,000 euros to intl organizations
- 09.10.2018 Latvia’s Saeima committee approves higher prize money amounts for receipt lottery
- 09.10.2018 DFDS Seaways' Regina Seaways ferry moved to Klaipeda-Karlshamn route after incident
- 09.10.2018 После инцидента паром DFDS Seaways временно будет ходить в Карлсхамн
- 09.10.2018 Совет министров Северных стран выделил СМИ стран Балтии 225 тыс. евро на проекты на языках нацменьшинств
- 09.10.2018 Lattelecom весной 2019 года сменит бренд и название на tet