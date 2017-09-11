Estonia, Transport
Leedo seeking bankruptcy of Saaremaa Laevakompanii
The holding company of Leedo, Holostovi Kinnisvarahaldus, has filed with a court a petition
for the bankruptcy of Saaremaa
Laevakompanii, regional newspaper Saartee Haal said.
The CEO of Saaremaa
Laevakompanii, Tonis Rihvk, said
that the company is in good enough shape to settle the claims of creditors.
"The company's standing is trusted even by the Tax
Board, whose claim has been rescheduled and is being settled in accordance with
the schedule," Rihvk said.
The CEO added, however, that the actions taken by erstwhile
partners are undermining the activities and economic standing of SLK.
"A bankruptcy proceeding should bring clarity into this
dispute, maybe at present someone is hoping to get more out of this then they
are entitled to," Rihvk said.
Leedo, who owns both companies, said that the petition was
filed in order to put an end to speculations about incorrect decisions and
indebtedness and to move forward with new undertakings. He, too, said that the
shipping company has enough money to meet the claims of creditors.
The bankruptcy petition is set to be reviewed by court in the Kuressaare courthouse next Friday.
