Rubesa’s statements about problems in Rail Baltica project are grounded – RB Rail
When leaving her position in RB Rail, Rubesa pointed out problems in implementation of Rail Baltica project, and one of them is related with the project financing plan.
Degutis said that the risks pointed out by Rubesa are present, but the company is working to reduce them. "Yes, there are these risks. The question is how to reduce them, how to coordinate cooperation of the joint venture, three member states and the European Commission," he said.
He said that the financing can be divided into two parts – financing for RB Rail and for Rail Baltica project. "All three Baltic states in 2014 agreed on establishment of RB Rail. An agreement was reached how to finance the joint venture for the coming three years. After 2017 a new long-term financing model should be developed, but an agreement on it has not been achieved yet. Instead there is an interim decision on 2018," he said.
Degutis said that each of the three countries is viewing the matter in a different way, while the best model acceptable for all countries should be found.
Financing to the joint venture is the precondition for receiving the next part of financing from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for implementation of Rail Baltica project. In the next EU multiannual financial period for 2021-2027 it will be possible to apply for 85 percent co-funding from the EU in that case. Therefore, financing to the joint venture is vital in order to receive financing for the whole project, and not only financing as such, but the pace of implementation of the project, said Degutis.
Degutis underscored that the Rail Baltica project is very complicated, therefore it is important to move it forward.
As reported, Baiba Rubesa stepped down as the head of RB Rail joint venture on September 27. Rubesa's representative said that her decision has been based on based the different and irreconcilable vision for further project management and implementation model.
RB Rail is the central coordinator for the Rail Baltica project for the construction of a new fast conventional, European standard gauge double track electrified rail line from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. RB Rail shareholders include the Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian railroad companies, UAB Rail Baltica Statyba, SIA Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas and Rail Baltic Estonia OU.
Rail Baltica, estimated to cost around EUR 5.8 billion in total, is a project to build a direct railroad between the Baltic countries and the European railroad network.
