Thursday, 04.10.2018
Estonia's Taxify planning to expand to vehicle rental market
Villig said that the field of transport is a good option for expansion
for technology companies. "The situation in transport today is so weak
that there are a lot of possibilities for improving it," Villig said
at the Ariplaan 2019 (Busines Plan 2019) conference in Tallinn.
According to Villig, the only option for Taxify to be successful is to focus very narrowly on the transport
of people in the next few years and not to expand to the transport of goods,
for example. Taxify has so far
brought together people and cars, but the company is now also testing
motorbikes. "Today, we have launched this mainly in the African countries,
but the potential for implementing this service is also big in
Europe," he said.
"The second part that we are focusing on is vehicle rent. If you
have a short trip to make within the city, a kilometer or two, it is convenient
to get a scooter, electric bicycle or bicycle," Villig said. Taxify launched its e-scooter rent
service Bolt in Paris in September. "People understand that they do not
need a car for short trips," he said.
According to Villig, one large element why people do not want to abandon
car ownership is when they need to travel long distances and this is why the
company is also seeking partners with whom it can implement vehicle rental
services. "Once we manage to fully develop this ecosystem, people will
realize that they do not need a car," he said.
Villig said that Taxify also
has the potential to enter the public transport market. "If we know where
there are buses, scooters and where cars are moving, we can establish the kind
of system where people insert their preferences and will be given the best way
for planning their trip," he said. "
Today, public transport is a relatively slowly regulated sector. If we
look at what information technology could do, we could change it
daily," he said.
According to Villig, technology companies must take into consideration
fast changes in order to be successful. "If you do not make those
decisions and take those risks, then one day, this product will be successful
and the situation will be the same it is in the taxi service at
present," he said.
