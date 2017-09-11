Cargo turnover at Latvia's Skulte port grows 9.3% in nine months of 2018

The port of Skulte reloaded 742,200 tons of cargo in the first nine months of 2018, raising cargo turnover by 9.3% against the same period a year ago, informs LETA.

The cargos reloaded in Skulte in the first nine months of 2018 included 473,800 tons of general cargo, 256,400 tons of bulk cargo and 12,000 tons of liquid cargo.





Timber dominated at the port in the first nine months of 2018 as timber cargos accounted for 469,700 tons of all cargos handled in Skulte during that period. The timber cargos grew 27.5% year-on-year and accounted for 63,3% of all cargos reloaded at the port in the nine-month period.





Handling of peat increased 3.3% year-on-year to 107,400 tons in the nine months of 2018, while woodchip cargos fell 22.9% to 125,400 tons.





In the nine months of 2018, the port of Skulte also handled 12,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), down 9.1%, 16,300 tons of grain, down 6.3%, 5,200 tons of rocks, which were not reloaded last year, 4,100 tons of fish, up 28.1%, and 2,100 tons of lime, down 2.9 times.





The port of Skulte reported 819,800 tons in 2017 cargo turnover, up 9.1% against 2016. Of that amount, 440,600 tons were reloaded in the first half of 2017.





There are three large and seven small ports in Latvia. In 2017, Skulte was the largest of Latvia's small ports by cargo turnover.