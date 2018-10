Number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries on Riga-Stockholm route up 5.4%

Estonian ferry operator Tallink Grupp carried 64,344 passengers on the Riga-Stockholm route in September of 2018, which is a 5.4% rise from the same period in 2017, informs LETA.

Tallink launched ferry traffic between Riga and Stockholm in April 2006. For some time, the company operated two passenger ferries on this route but, starting August 2014, only one ferry, the Isabelle, ran on the Riga-Stockholm route every other day until December 2016, when the cruise ferry Romantika started operating as the second ship on the Riga-Stockholm route, ensuring daily service once again.