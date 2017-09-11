Latvia, Legislation, Transport
RMS minibus operator again is only bidder at Rigas Satiksme tender
At the end of August 2018, the Latvian Supreme Court granted an ancillary
complaint lodged by Liepajas Autobusu
Parks and Nordeka over the
minibus services tender organized by Rigas
Satiksme municipal transport company and banned Rigas Satiksme from continuing the procurement procedure without
passing the necessary amendments.
Rigas Satiksme
representative Baiba Bartasevica told that the company has introduced
the necessary amendments and announced a new procedure in September 2018, but Liepajas Autobusu Parks had not applied.
"There is just one bidder left – RMS,
and if it meets all the criteria, an agreement will be signed," said the
company’s representative.
Liepajas Autobusu
Parks board chairman Leonids Korgorns told that the company has
understood that there is no chance it could win the tender, therefore did not
participate in it, saving its time.
"We would lose because all the issues we complained about at court,
had been left in the tender requirements. The court decision as if was
favorable to us, saying that there should be competition, but all other
requirements in the tender are against us," he said.
The first five-year contract, allowing to provide minibus services on
some of Riga’s public transport routes, was awarded to RMS in January 2013. The contract was concluded after RMS won a
tender to provide the above services in Riga city.
Since that contract with RMS
expired in January 2018, Rigas Satiksme
announced a new tender already in October 2016. It drew two bids – from RMS and a partnership of Liepajas Autobusu Parks and Nordeka coach operators. The outcome of
the tender has been appealed six times to the Procurement Monitoring Bureau.
In June 2017, Rigas Satiksme
extended its contract with RMS until
October 30, 2020.
