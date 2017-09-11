RMS minibus operator again is only bidder at Rigas Satiksme tender

The union of Liepajas Autobusu Parks and Nordeka have repeatedly filed complains about the tender for minibus passenger service by Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company, but now has decided not to participate in the tender, thus Rigas Mikroautobusu Satiksme (RMS) again is the only bidder in the tender, informs LETA.

At the end of August 2018, the Latvian Supreme Court granted an ancillary complaint lodged by Liepajas Autobusu Parks and Nordeka over the minibus services tender organized by Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company and banned Rigas Satiksme from continuing the procurement procedure without passing the necessary amendments.





Rigas Satiksme representative Baiba Bartasevica told that the company has introduced the necessary amendments and announced a new procedure in September 2018, but Liepajas Autobusu Parks had not applied. "There is just one bidder left – RMS, and if it meets all the criteria, an agreement will be signed," said the company’s representative.





Liepajas Autobusu Parks board chairman Leonids Korgorns told that the company has understood that there is no chance it could win the tender, therefore did not participate in it, saving its time.





"We would lose because all the issues we complained about at court, had been left in the tender requirements. The court decision as if was favorable to us, saying that there should be competition, but all other requirements in the tender are against us," he said.





The first five-year contract, allowing to provide minibus services on some of Riga’s public transport routes, was awarded to RMS in January 2013. The contract was concluded after RMS won a tender to provide the above services in Riga city.





Since that contract with RMS expired in January 2018, Rigas Satiksme announced a new tender already in October 2016. It drew two bids – from RMS and a partnership of Liepajas Autobusu Parks and Nordeka coach operators. The outcome of the tender has been appealed six times to the Procurement Monitoring Bureau.





In June 2017, Rigas Satiksme extended its contract with RMS until October 30, 2020.