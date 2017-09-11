Important to ensure continuity of all activities – Rail Baltic interim CEO

Ignas Degutis, who was appointed interim CEO and chairman of the management board of the Baltic joint venture RB Rail on September 27, 2018, named ensuring the continuity of all project activities as his priority in the job, cities LETA/BNS.

Ignas Degutis. Photo: railbaltica.org.

"The current priority for me is to ensure a continuity of all ongoing project activities. Firstly, to progress with the development of the detailed technical design of the Rail Baltic track in all three Baltic states. The second stage of the first procurement of the detailed technical design for Lithuania and Estonia is ongoing with six international tenderers per country preselected to submit their bids," Degutis said.





He also reassured the suppliers' community to continue taking part in RB Rail AS tenders. There are 26 more tenders planned by the end of the year and approximately 60 tenders planned in 2019 within the Global Project including ones from the implementing bodies.





Secondly, Degutis emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement on the two-year budget and the long-term financing model of the joint venture, noting that both are a precondition to apply and receive further financing for the Rail Baltica project from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) with up to 85 percent co-funding rate.





"Last but not least, it is important to finalize the business and operational plans as well as the infrastructure management study, which will conclude the planning phase of the project and will lay the foundation for successful operation of Rail Baltic in the future," the interim CEO concluded.





Degutis, CFO of RB Rail, was appointed interim CEO after CEO Baiba Rubesa submitted her resignation on September 27, 2018.





Degutis will continue also with his duties as CFO. The rest of the management board remains in the previous composition, consisting of Mart Nielsen as chief technical officer and Kaspars Rokens as chief operations officer.





Degutis joined the Rail Baltic project as CFO and member of the management board of RB Rail AS in June 2017.