Important to ensure continuity of all activities – Rail Baltic interim CEO
Ignas Degutis. Photo: railbaltica.org.
"The current priority for me is to ensure a continuity of all
ongoing project activities. Firstly, to progress with the development of the
detailed technical design of the Rail Baltic track in all three Baltic states.
The second stage of the first procurement of the detailed technical design for
Lithuania and Estonia is ongoing with six international tenderers per country
preselected to submit their bids," Degutis said.
He also reassured the suppliers' community to continue taking part in RB Rail AS tenders. There are 26 more
tenders planned by the end of the year and approximately 60 tenders planned in
2019 within the Global Project including ones from the implementing bodies.
Secondly, Degutis emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement on
the two-year budget and the long-term financing model of the joint venture,
noting that both are a precondition to apply and receive further financing for
the Rail Baltica project from the
Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) with up to 85 percent co-funding rate.
"Last but not least, it is important to finalize the business and
operational plans as well as the infrastructure management study, which will
conclude the planning phase of the project and will lay the foundation for
successful operation of Rail Baltic in the future," the interim CEO
concluded.
Degutis, CFO of RB Rail, was
appointed interim CEO after CEO Baiba Rubesa submitted her resignation
on September 27, 2018.
Degutis will continue also with his duties as CFO. The rest of the
management board remains in the previous composition, consisting of Mart
Nielsen as chief technical officer and Kaspars Rokens as chief
operations officer.
Degutis joined the Rail Baltic
project as CFO and member of the management board of RB Rail AS in June 2017.
