Monday, 01.10.2018, 15:35
Work on the Central Port in Gdansk enters the next stage
"The Central Port is both an ambitious and complex
project. With this investment, we have to take into consideration the
development of the Port for the next several dozen years. A detailed
multifaceted analysis, knowledge on economic prospects, and a solid outline -
these are the first steps we are taking towards the execution of the Central
Port project," says Marcin Osowski,
Vice-President of the Board for Infrastructure.
The preparation of the concept of the development of the
Central Port is the responsibility of a consortium comprised of the Projmors Biuro Projektw Budownictwa
Morskiego and Mosty Gdansk
companies.
"As part of the work, a multidisciplinary team of
experts prepared forecasts of demand and passenger traffic, an inventory of the
existing technical infrastructure, a geotechnical survey, an analysis of the
natural conditions, and a preliminary archaeological research," lists Krzysztof Postola, Chief Designer of
the Central Port at Projmors. The
consortium places emphasis on defining the primary needs in terms of
infrastructure and the directions that the Central Port should take on the
industrial and logistics planes. All that for the period between 2025-2050. The
next stage of the work will be aimed at planning out the arrangement of port
terminals according to market needs, establishing the geometry of port canals,
and determining the location of breakwaters.
The consortium has already developed several initial
concepts of the Central Port. Ultimately, in the spring of 2019, three concepts
will be presented and one of them will be recommended by the Contractors.
"The execution of the Central Port project is a
significant leap in terms of the quality of infrastructure and the level of
service offered by our port," adds Vice-President Osowski. "The
Central Port will be constructed and financed as a public-private partnership.
We are already holding talks with the world's largest logistics operators and
concluding new contracts, and we can see clearly that the investment is
arousing huge interest. We have recently been visited by delegations from
China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and the USA. Entities from these countries
show a lively interest in the opportunities offered by the Central Port".
The Central Port investment, with a planned surface area of
about 500 ha and up to 8 terminals will make it possible for the Port of
Gdansk to handle even up to 100 mln tonnes of cargo a year.
