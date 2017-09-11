Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
European Commission committee adopts Rail Baltic implementation decision
"This
is a European Commission decision regarding five member states – Finland,
Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland – who are directly or indirectly carrying
out the Rail Baltic project or participating in the realization of the project.
Before its adoption, the decision has been coordinated with all five
countries," Kristjan Kaunissaare,
the Estonian coordinator of the Rail
Baltic project, told. The decision must conclusively be confirmed by the
European Commission.
Kaunissaare
said that this decision will put in place the objectives, activities and an
indicative schedule of Rail Baltic as
a cross-border project belonging to the main network of the North Sea-Baltic
transport corridor. In addition, the document will stipulate the management
structure of the project and how the reporting of the project will be carried
out.
According
to Kaunissaare, this is an extremely important decision for the Rail Baltic
project as it shows the importance of Rail
Baltic to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and Poland and to Europe as a
whole. The decision is also a prerequisite for receiving funding for the
project from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), as this is stipulated in the
new CEF regulation.
The only
project to currently meet the new requirements is the Evora-Merida railway
project between Portugal and Spain. Once the European Commission officially
confirms the committee's decision, Rail Baltic will be the second project to
meet the requirements. This would mean that the Baltic railway project would
have an advantage when applying for funding from CEF's assets during the next
European Union budget period.
