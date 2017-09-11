European Commission committee adopts Rail Baltic implementation decision

The committee of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) operating by the European Commission on Thursday, September 27, 2018, adopted the Rail Baltic railway implementation decision, which is the premise for receiving funding and puts in place the objectives, indicative schedule and management structure of the project, informs LETA/BNS.

"This is a European Commission decision regarding five member states – Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland – who are directly or indirectly carrying out the Rail Baltic project or participating in the realization of the project. Before its adoption, the decision has been coordinated with all five countries," Kristjan Kaunissaare, the Estonian coordinator of the Rail Baltic project, told. The decision must conclusively be confirmed by the European Commission.





Kaunissaare said that this decision will put in place the objectives, activities and an indicative schedule of Rail Baltic as a cross-border project belonging to the main network of the North Sea-Baltic transport corridor. In addition, the document will stipulate the management structure of the project and how the reporting of the project will be carried out.





According to Kaunissaare, this is an extremely important decision for the Rail Baltic project as it shows the importance of Rail Baltic to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and Poland and to Europe as a whole. The decision is also a prerequisite for receiving funding for the project from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), as this is stipulated in the new CEF regulation.





The only project to currently meet the new requirements is the Evora-Merida railway project between Portugal and Spain. Once the European Commission officially confirms the committee's decision, Rail Baltic will be the second project to meet the requirements. This would mean that the Baltic railway project would have an advantage when applying for funding from CEF's assets during the next European Union budget period.