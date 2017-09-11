Belarus, Cargo, Latvia, Lithuania, Port, Transport
It's not cost effective for Belarus to direct cargo to Latvia – minister
"From
the economic perspective, in my opinion, there's no incentive for the
Belarusians to change anything as we are making even more investment into
improving conditions in the port. We are perfectly aware of the type of cargo
going through the port and are trying to service it so that clients don't want
to go other way. We do believe that our conditions are the best and we appreciate
that flow very much and work for it," the minister said.
The Belarusian flow mainly includes fertilizers and oil products, Masiulis said.
"Both
chains operate. Not for the first year. We have all the equipment, train
schedules. Trains run without any stops the fastest possible way and that route
is the cheapest for them (Belarus – BC),"
the minister said.
Masiulis
acknowledged, however, Klaipeda has always experienced fierce competitions with
Latvian ports and it rose even further after the flow of Russian cargo started
going down.
