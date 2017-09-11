It's not cost effective for Belarus to direct cargo to Latvia – minister

It is not cost effective for Belarus to shift its cargo to Latvia's Liepoja and not Lithuania's Klaipeda, Lithuanian Transport Minister Rokas Masiulis says as the port of Klaipeda makes major investment into improving condition for clients to handle cargo, cities LETA/BNS.

"From the economic perspective, in my opinion, there's no incentive for the Belarusians to change anything as we are making even more investment into improving conditions in the port. We are perfectly aware of the type of cargo going through the port and are trying to service it so that clients don't want to go other way. We do believe that our conditions are the best and we appreciate that flow very much and work for it," the minister said.





The Belarusian flow mainly includes fertilizers and oil products, Masiulis said.





"Both chains operate. Not for the first year. We have all the equipment, train schedules. Trains run without any stops the fastest possible way and that route is the cheapest for them (Belarus – BC)," the minister said.





Masiulis acknowledged, however, Klaipeda has always experienced fierce competitions with Latvian ports and it rose even further after the flow of Russian cargo started going down.