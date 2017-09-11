Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 27.09.2018, 16:16
Supervisory Board of RB Rail appoints Ignas Degutis as an interim CEO
|Ignas Degutis. Photo: railbaltica.org.
The
decision comes after the resignation of Baiba
Rubesa, the Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Management Board on 27
September, 2018.
“There is a
potential to accelerate the project implementation. RB Rail continues to work
in full capacity and is focused on progressing with the detailed technical
design for all sections of the railway as well as finalising the long-term
business, operational and infrastructure management plans of Rail Baltica which
will determine the future success of the project”, says Ignas Degutis. ”In
addition, we are continuously working towards the long-term financing of the Rail Baltica Global Project and a
sustainable funding for the joint venture’s budget in 2019-2020”.
Ignas
Degutis also adds “We highly appreciate the significant contribution of Ms
Rubesa in the project development from the very beginning of serving as CEO.
During these years Ms Rubesa has built a highly motivated and knowledgeable team
of professionals at RB Rail AS and has put in place an effective and
transparent organisation and procurement structure”.
The Rail Baltica Global Project has entered
the design phase in all three Baltic countries. In addition, in 2017 the
Parliaments of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania ratified the Rail Baltica intergovernmental agreement confirming their long-term
commitment to the development of the project. The third Connecting Europe
Facility (CEF) Grant Agreement has been signed, committing more than 800
million euros to the needs of the project.
Ignas
Degutis is an economics professional with a vast experience in financial
management, including feasibility studies, financing schemes and contract
negotiations for projects of national strategic importance to the state
economics. He joined RB Rail AS as Chief Financial Officer and was appointed as
Member of the Management Board on April 24, 2017. He holds a bachelor’s degree
and a master’s degree in financial economics from ISM University of Management
and Economics in Vilnius, Lithuania.
