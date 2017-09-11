Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
RB Rail ex-CEO sharply criticizes Rail Baltic project's national management
resigned as CEO of RB Rail on Thursday, September 27, 2018, morning. At
the press conference, she said that she had already planned to resign this
summer, but decided to stay for longer at the request of the Latvian prime
minister. Rubesa said she had chosen to resign now and draw attention to the
project's shortcomings.
"My
profound concern is that the Rail Baltic project is at serious risk of not
being properly implemented," Rubesa said. She emphasized that the
current project management is weak and that conflicts of interest have been
encapsulated in the very roots of the project.
In order to
improve the situation, she made suggestions to the European Commission,
selected MEPs and other involved parties, commenting on the problems of the
project extensively. For example, she highlighted that the European Union must
have a tangible role in cross-border projects.
Financial
support for the Rail Baltic project
from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) grants is at an extremely high level
of 85%, Rubesa said. She added that at the same time, the expectations and
recommendations of the EU are barely considered by national beneficiaries. The
former CEO of RB Rail said that
in the future, it should be mandatory for the European Commission to also be
involved in the project. One option could be the direct involvement of a
Commission's representative in the joint venture itself, at least as an
observer.
Rubesa
brought an example from Estonia, where, according to her, the project company Rail Baltic Estonia managed by the
Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications supported the project
implementation model driven by the joint venture.
"It is
curious that with the Center Party gaining political leadership of the
government of Estonia, the very same Transport Ministry's [Ministry of Economic
Affairs and Communications] civil servants and the new leadership of Rail Baltic Estonia have been dead set
against an effective joint venture," she said. According to Rubesa,
one civil servant had repeatedly state that the Baltics do not need a joint
venture and that if the European Commission wants it, they should also pay
for it.
"The
current CEO of Rail Baltic Estonia
has repeatedly stated that we are just building tracks and need to start
construction soon, ignoring the vision for a new economic corridor or the need
to drive innovation and digitalization for sustainable impact," she
said. "It remains to be seen in whose national interests such a change in
position may be," Rubesa added.
Rubesa also
highlighted as a significant problem the fact that the three Baltic states are
seemingly taking on two roles with the project: firstly, all countries are
beneficiaries, while they are simultaneously responsible for supervision
through the joint venture.
Rubesa said
the current structure creates an unwanted loop of supervision and inhere
conflicts of interest that delay any decision-making process, as national
shareholders have thought about their national interests. "To me, this is
probably the saddest example of mismanagement in the history of public sector
governance," Rubesa said, adding that the case is particularly
blatant in Lithuania, as their representative on the supervisory board of the
joint venture actually represents state-owned Lithuanian Railways.
Rubesa also
noted that the project needs a multi-year sustainable financing model and has
to ensure appropriate resources for RB Rail to implement its mandate. For
example, RB Rail must be able to
attract highly qualified experts. Rubesa said that the states are currently
guided by their own national interests and the joint venture must constantly
compete with the state-owned local companies.
As a fourth
aspect, Rubesa highlighted that the project requires a clear political
management, foremost on the prime ministers' level, as this is also a
significant political joint project. She said that the prime ministers do not
have a real overview of the actual state of the project.
Rubesa
nevertheless said that if there is will, it will be possible to succeed with
the Rail Baltic project. The former CEO of RB Rail also highlighted that this joint project is the litmus
test of Baltic cooperation.
