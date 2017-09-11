Airport, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 27.09.2018, 14:45
Ryanair cancels Friday's flights from Lithuania to Madrid, Barcelona, Girona
BC, Vilniaus, 27.09.2018.Print version
Ireland's budget carrier Ryanair is cancelling three flights from Lithuania due to a cabin crew strike across Europe on Friday, informs LETA/BNS.
"We
have received confirmation from Ryanair that they are cancelling three
flights in Lithuania tomorrow," Marius
Zelenius, head of communications at Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian
Airports) told.
The
affected flights are between Vilnius and Barcelona and between Vilnius
and Madrid, as well as between Kaunas and Girona.
The Irish
airline is cancelling 150 flights across Europe because of the strike
in Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.
Other articles:
- 27.09.2018 RB Rail ex-CEO sharply criticizes Rail Baltic project's national management
- 27.09.2018 Рубеса уходит в отставку с должности руководителя RB Rail
- 27.09.2018 Maxima Group's board member Zimnickas to head Polish retail chain Stokrotka
- 27.09.2018 Lithuania's retail sales grow 6.3%
- 27.09.2018 Lithuania's consumer prices rise 1.3% in September 2018
- 27.09.2018 Construction input prices remained almost unchanged in Lithuania
- 27.09.2018 Experimental floating solar plant to be built at Lithuania's Kruonis hydro power plant
- 27.09.2018 Baiba Rubesa resigns as the CEO and Chairperson of the Management Board of RB RAIL
- 27.09.2018 Latvian businesses will have access to guarantees from the EBRD to obtain bank financing
- 27.09.2018 Готовится запуск железнодорожного маршрута между Берлином и Санкт-Петербургом через Латвию и Литву