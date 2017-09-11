Ryanair cancels Friday's flights from Lithuania to Madrid, Barcelona, Girona

Ireland's budget carrier Ryanair is cancelling three flights from Lithuania due to a cabin crew strike across Europe on Friday, informs LETA/BNS.

"We have received confirmation from Ryanair that they are cancelling three flights in Lithuania tomorrow," Marius Zelenius, head of communications at Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports) told.





The affected flights are between Vilnius and Barcelona and between Vilnius and Madrid, as well as between Kaunas and Girona.





The Irish airline is cancelling 150 flights across Europe because of the strike in Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.